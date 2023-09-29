Louisville vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 29
ACC play features the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. NC State matchup.
Louisville vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Louisville vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-3.5)
|54.5
|-182
|+150
Week 5 Odds
Louisville vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- NC State is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
- The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Louisville & NC State 2023 Futures Odds
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|NC State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the ACC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
