If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Red River Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Red River Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Logansport High School at Red River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Coushatta, LA

Coushatta, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Riverdale Academy