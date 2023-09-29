How to Watch Rugby Super League & More: Rugby Streaming Live in the US - Friday, September 29
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's rugby schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is Leigh Leopards squaring off against Hull Kingston Rovers in a Rugby Super League match.
rugby action on ESPN+
Rugby Streaming Live Today
Watch Rugby Super League: Leigh Leopards at Hull Kingston Rovers
- League: Rugby Super League
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
rugby action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+
