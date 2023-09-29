This week, there's high school football on the docket in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Ponchatoula High School at Northshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Slidell, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Archbishop Hannan High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hammond, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

