On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .291 with 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 81 of 111 games this year (73.0%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (24.3%).

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (29 of 111), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has an RBI in 53 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 29 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 54.1% of his games this year (60 of 111), with two or more runs 14 times (12.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .273 AVG .309 .386 OBP .430 .478 SLG .701 22 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 39/37 0 SB 0

