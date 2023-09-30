Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 220 total home runs.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros are third in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (818 total).

The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (12-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Verlander is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Verlander is looking for his 20th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

