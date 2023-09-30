The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Wolf Pack will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-24.5) 49.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-24.5) 50.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Fresno State vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Fresno State is 3-0-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Nevada has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Fresno State & Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Fresno State To Win the MWC +210 Bet $100 to win $210 Nevada To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

