How to Watch the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is the setting for the Prairie View A&M Panthers' (2-2) matchup against the Grambling Tigers (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
With 459.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has had to lean on its 54th-ranked offense (363.0 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Defensively, Grambling is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 38.0 points per game (17th-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, accumulating 33.5 points per contest (25th-best).
For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics
|Grambling
|Prairie View A&M
|402.8 (23rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|363.0 (40th)
|331.8 (65th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|459.0 (117th)
|182.0 (28th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|173.5 (33rd)
|220.8 (44th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|189.5 (72nd)
|2 (80th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (65th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (34th)
Grambling Stats Leaders
- Myles Crawley has compiled 874 yards (218.5 yards per game) while completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with one interception this season.
- Chance Williams has run the ball 44 times for 373 yards, with two touchdowns.
- Floyd Chalk IV has collected 199 yards (on 46 carries) with four touchdowns.
- Antonio Jones has totaled 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 212 (53.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.
- Lyndon Rash has put together a 167-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 17 targets.
- Tylon Williams' five targets have resulted in four receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has 703 yards passing for Prairie View A&M, completing 56.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- Ahmad Antoine has 299 rushing yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.
- Caleb Johnson has piled up 182 yards on 42 attempts, scoring one time.
- Brian Jenkins Jr.'s team-leading 204 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 10 targets).
- Trejon Spiller has hauled in eight receptions totaling 112 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.
- Jahquan Bloomfield has a total of 98 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.
