The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) face a fellow SEC foe when they host the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 25th-best in scoring offense (38 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game). Florida has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 244.8 total yards per contest (fifth-best). Offensively, it ranks 55th by posting 412.5 total yards per game.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Florida Key Statistics

Kentucky Florida 396.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (65th) 293.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.8 (5th) 131.5 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (57th) 265 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (56th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 1,060 passing yards for Kentucky, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 314 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 137 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's leads his squad with 283 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has put up a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 29 targets.

Dane Key has compiled 13 catches for 196 yards, an average of 49 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 951 yards on 84-of-108 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne has rushed for 329 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Montrell Johnson has racked up 46 carries and totaled 211 yards with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has collected 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (90.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (26 per game).

Caleb Douglas has racked up 99 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

