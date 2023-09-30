Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Louisiana
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In a Week 5 schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, fans from Louisiana should tune in to see the LSU Tigers versus the Ole Miss Rebels.
College Football Games to Watch in Louisiana on TV This Week
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-1)
UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-21.5)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Minnesota (-11)
Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: UAPB Sports Network
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-2.5)
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Nicholls State Colonels at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-13.5)
