The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) will look to upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Louisiana matchup.

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Louisiana vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Louisiana has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.