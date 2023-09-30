The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) and the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

On offense, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by compiling 530.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 66th (360.3 yards allowed per game). Ole Miss' offense has been dominant, accumulating 42 points per game (11th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 33rd by surrendering 18.5 points per game.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

LSU vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

LSU Ole Miss 530.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.3 (30th) 360.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.8 (59th) 191.8 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.8 (77th) 338.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 1,297 yards (324.3 ypg) on 90-of-124 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 193 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 38 times for 253 yards (63.3 per game), scoring one time.

Malik Nabers' team-high 523 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 46 targets) with five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 25 passes for 413 yards (103.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Kyren Lacy has compiled six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 1,096 passing yards (274 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 219 yards (54.8 ypg) on 44 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has been given 57 carries and totaled 201 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 80 yards through the air .

Jordan Watkins has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 347 (86.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 303 yards (75.8 yards per game) this year.

Tre Harris' 12 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 188 yards and five touchdowns.

