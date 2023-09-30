Mauricio Dubon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Diamondbacks
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .279 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 89 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.263
|AVG
|.292
|.296
|OBP
|.321
|.352
|SLG
|.464
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/8
|1
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.