The McNeese Cowboys (0-4) hit the road for a Southland showdown against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

It's been a rough stretch for McNeese, which ranks 19th-worst in total offense (264 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (475.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Nicholls State has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-worst in points (12.3 per game) and 16th-worst in points surrendered (38.3 per game).

Nicholls State vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Nicholls State vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Nicholls State McNeese 297 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (93rd) 430.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.8 (119th) 81.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124 (85th) 215.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140 (108th) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has recored 646 passing yards, or 215.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has run for 168 yards on 44 carries so far this year.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 77 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's 204 receiving yards (68 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 receptions on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has caught 10 passes and compiled 119 receiving yards (39.7 per game).

Terry Matthews' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 107 yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has compiled 533 yards (133.3 ypg) on 47-of-96 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 66 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

D'Angelo Durham has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 221 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Coleby Hamm has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 140 yards (35 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 151 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has registered 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has caught 12 passes for 141 yards (35.3 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Johnson's eight catches are good enough for 66 yards.

