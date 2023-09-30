The Northwestern State Demons (0-3) go on the road to take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-1) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With 239.7 yards of total offense per game (10th-worst) and 453.7 yards allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Northwestern State has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Eastern Illinois ranks 60th with 351.5 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 84th with 383.8 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Northwestern State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Northwestern State vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Northwestern State Eastern Illinois 239.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.5 (46th) 453.7 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (97th) 115.3 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (84th) 124.3 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.0 (41st) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has thrown for 306 yards (102.0 ypg) to lead Northwestern State, completing 44.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Scooter Adams, has carried the ball 24 times for 128 yards (42.7 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 67 receiving yards on five catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Darius Boone Jr. has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 110 yards (36.7 per game).

Jaren Mitchell's team-high 95 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Travon Jones has hauled in four passes while averaging 24.3 yards per game.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has racked up 908 yards on 66.7% passing while recording six touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has carried the ball 41 times for 296 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 64 yards.

Kevin Daniels has racked up 40 carries and totaled 165 yards while also gaining 65 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Eli Mirza has collected 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 160 (40.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Justin Thomas has 10 receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 108 yards (27.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DeAirious Smith's six grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

