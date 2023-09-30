According to our computer projections, the SE Louisiana Lions will take down the Tarleton State Texans when the two teams play at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

SE Louisiana vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-0.9) 72.8 SE Louisiana 37, Tarleton State 36

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have won once against the spread this year.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five of Texans games last year hit the over.

Lions vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 18.0 39.3 19.0 34.0 17.7 41.0 Tarleton State 33.5 29.8 39.5 22.0 27.5 37.5

