TCU vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. West Virginia matchup.
TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-12.5)
|50.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|TCU (-11.5)
|50.5
|-480
|+360
TCU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- TCU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- West Virginia has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
TCU & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|West Virginia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
