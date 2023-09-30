In the contest between the Tulane Green Wave and UAB Blazers on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Green Wave to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Tulane vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+21.5) Toss Up (58.5) Tulane 36, UAB 22

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

The Green Wave have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Green Wave game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Tulane games this season have posted an average total of 53.8, which is 4.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

UAB is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Three of the Blazers' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average total in UAB games this year is 2.2 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Green Wave vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.5 16 31 20.3 21 3 UAB 28 36.3 28 23.5 28 49

