Sun Belt foes meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Appalachian State is putting up 442.5 yards per game offensively this season (36th in the FBS), and is surrendering 333.8 yards per game (49th) on defense. UL Monroe has been sputtering on offense, ranking 12th-worst with 301.7 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 383.7 total yards per contest (90th-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

UL Monroe Appalachian State 301.7 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.5 (45th) 383.7 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.8 (46th) 206.3 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.5 (23rd) 95.3 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.0 (65th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 165 yards on 44.4% passing this season. He's also rushed for 69 yards .

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 22 carries for 220 yards, or 73.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has totaled 185 yards on 30 carries.

Tyrone Howell has hauled in 172 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has racked up 56 receiving yards (18.7 yards per game) on five receptions.

Nyny Davis' five catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 25 yards (8.3 ypg).

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 890 yards (222.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has racked up 529 yards on 106 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Maquel Haywood has carried the ball 34 times for 119 yards (29.8 per game).

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 205 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has caught 13 passes for 170 yards (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dalton Stroman has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws and scoring one touchdown.

