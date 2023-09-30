UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) will meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-13.5)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-13.5)
|51.5
|-630
|+450
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
UL Monroe 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
