The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) are 13.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 50.5.

Appalachian State is averaging 35.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 97th, allowing 28.5 points per game. UL Monroe has been sputtering offensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 14.7 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 24.7 points per contest (70th-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Monroe, Georgia

Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -13.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Week 5 Sun Belt Betting Trends

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe has covered the spread once in two games this year.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

None of UL Monroe's two games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

UL Monroe has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

UL Monroe has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has 165 passing yards, or 55.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 44.4% of his passes. He's also contributed on the ground with 23.0 rushing yards per game.

Hunter Smith has run for 220 yards on 22 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has been given 30 carries and totaled 185 yards.

Tyrone Howell has hauled in 172 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has caught five passes and compiled 56 receiving yards (18.7 per game).

Nyny Davis' five grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 25 yards (8.3 ypg).

James Smith has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and six tackles.

Michael Batton is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 20 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Max Harris leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 10 tackles and one pass defended.

