Yordan Alvarez vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with an on-base percentage of .349 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 68 walks.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 82 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 29 games this season (25.9%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 47.3% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In 29 of those games (25.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 53.6% of his games this season (60 of 112), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.308
|.386
|OBP
|.427
|.478
|SLG
|.692
|22
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/37
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.