Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

The Astros rank seventh in baseball with 220 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston's .436 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (819 total).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).

Cristian Javier (9-5 with a 4.67 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Javier has 10 quality starts this season.

Javier will try to record his 23rd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 30 outings this season.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Cristian Javier Zach Davies

