The Houston Astros (89-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) will square off on Sunday, October 1 at Chase Field, with Cristian Javier pitching for the Astros and Kyle Nelson toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-5, 4.67 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-3, 3.88 ERA)

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 60 out of the 112 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 30-23 (winning 56.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Houston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 2-4 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st

