True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. Check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the action airing on Fubo on Sunday, October 1.

Watch even more racing coverage with ESPN+!

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Midwest Nationals

Series: NHRA Drag Racing

NHRA Drag Racing Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!