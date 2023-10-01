When the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Chris Olave will be up against a Buccaneers pass defense featuring Christian Izien. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 30.2 10.1 20 61 9.72

Chris Olave vs. Christian Izien Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 302 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 catches.

Looking at passing yards, New Orleans has 664 (221.3 per game), 15th in the NFL.

The Saints are only 25th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 17.7 points per game.

New Orleans, which is averaging 34.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the league.

In the red zone, the Saints are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 18 total red-zone pass attempts (58.1% red-zone pass rate).

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 256, and it ranks 15th in passing touchdowns allowed (four).

This season, the Buccaneers' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 59 points allowed (19.7 per game).

Three players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

Four players have caught a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

Chris Olave vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Christian Izien Rec. Targets 32 9 Def. Targets Receptions 22 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 302 13 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 100.7 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 111 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

