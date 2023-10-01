With the New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) matching up on October 1 at Caesars Superdome, Jameis Winston and Baker Mayfield will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Jameis Winston vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Jameis Winston 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 1 Games Played 3 62.5% Completion % 66.7% 101 (101) Passing Yards (Per Game) 636 (212) 0 Touchdowns 4 0 Interceptions 1 0 (0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 30 (10) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rank ninth in the league with 19.7 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 359 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay has been one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the ninth-most pass yards in the NFL (256 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with four passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Buccaneers have allowed 309 rushing yards this year, ranking 12th in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they are 10th in the NFL with two.

Defensively, Tampa Bay is third in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 33.3%. It is third in third-down efficiency allowed at 51.2%.

Saints Defensive Stats

