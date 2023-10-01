Jimmy Graham did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Graham's stats can be found below.

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Saints this week: Foster Moreau (DNP/ankle): 2 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 8 0 1 8.0

Graham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1

