How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) face a fellow NFC South foe when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- The Saints score just two fewer points per game (17.7) than the Buccaneers surrender (19.7).
- The Saints rack up 44.3 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (359).
- This season, New Orleans runs for just 9.7 fewer yards (93.3) than Tampa Bay allows per contest (103).
- This year, the Saints have three turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (7).
Saints Home Performance
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 16-15
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Carolina
|W 20-17
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Green Bay
|L 18-17
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
