The New Orleans Saints (2-1) face a fellow NFC South foe when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints score just two fewer points per game (17.7) than the Buccaneers surrender (19.7).

The Saints rack up 44.3 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (359).

This season, New Orleans runs for just 9.7 fewer yards (93.3) than Tampa Bay allows per contest (103).

This year, the Saints have three turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (7).

Saints Home Performance

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina W 20-17 ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay L 18-17 FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston - FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video

