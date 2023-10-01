Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Caesars Superdome.

See player props for the Saints' and Buccaneers' biggest contributors in this matchup.

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +700

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Juwan Johnson - - 22.5 (-113) Alvin Kamara - 51.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 72.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 35.5 (-113) Michael Thomas - - 48.5 (-113)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 57.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 54.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 218.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Rachaad White - 52.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 25.5 (-113)

