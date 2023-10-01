Hae-Ran Ryu is atop the leaderboard of the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club through two rounds of play, with a score of -14. Third round action continues in Rogers, Arkansas, watch to see how the tournament plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Start Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET Venue: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards

Par 71/6,438 yards Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Hae-Ran Ryu 1st -14 64-64 Yuna Nishimura 2nd -12 66-64 Hannah Green 2nd -12 65-65 Jenny Shin 4th -11 65-66 Sei-young Kim 5th -10 69-63

