How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 5
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a CUSA showdown.
With 472.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has been forced to lean on its 77th-ranked offense (382.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Louisiana Tech is generating 27 points per game on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.7 points per contest (74th-ranked) on defense.
Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPNU.
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics
|Louisiana Tech
|Western Kentucky
|376.3 (27th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|382.8 (74th)
|377.5 (118th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|472.8 (124th)
|152 (69th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|98.2 (119th)
|224.3 (79th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|284.6 (27th)
|7 (66th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|7 (66th)
|6 (76th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|14 (1st)
Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders
- Hank Bachmeier has racked up 756 yards on 66% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- Tyre Shelton has rushed for 318 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.
- Keith Willis Jr. has been given 33 carries and totaled 240 yards with three touchdowns.
- Smoke Harris has collected 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 368 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.
- Cyrus Allen has caught 18 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (55.2 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Kyle Maxwell's five receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (18.8 ypg).
Western Kentucky Stats Leaders
- Austin Reed has racked up 1,361 yards (272.2 ypg) on 130-of-211 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 70 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- LT Sanders has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground.
- Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 104 yards (20.8 per game) with one touchdown.
- Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 336 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- Easton Messer has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.
- Moussa Barry has compiled seven catches for 129 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.