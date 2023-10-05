The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

With 472.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has been forced to lean on its 77th-ranked offense (382.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Louisiana Tech is generating 27 points per game on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 25.7 points per contest (74th-ranked) on defense.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Western Kentucky 376.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (74th) 377.5 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.8 (124th) 152 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.2 (119th) 224.3 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.6 (27th) 7 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 6 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (1st)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has racked up 756 yards on 66% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has rushed for 318 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has been given 33 carries and totaled 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has collected 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 368 (61.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 18 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (55.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell's five receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (18.8 ypg).

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 1,361 yards (272.2 ypg) on 130-of-211 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 70 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

LT Sanders has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground.

Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 104 yards (20.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 336 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moussa Barry has compiled seven catches for 129 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

