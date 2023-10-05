Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ouachita Christian School at St Frederick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Monroe, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Briarfield Academy at River Oaks School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
