Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rapides Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Rapides Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tioga High School at Pine Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pine Prairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Northwood High School at Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montgomery, LA
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
