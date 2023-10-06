Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)

Oklahoma State (-11.5) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450

-450 Kansas State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 53.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Illinois Moneyline: -160

-160 Nebraska Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 43.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.