Alex Bregman returns to action for the Houston Astros against Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 102 of 161 games this year (63.4%), including 45 multi-hit games (28%).

He has homered in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 62 of 161 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 79 times this year (49.1%), including 21 games with multiple runs (13%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 4 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings