On Saturday, October 7 at 4:45 PM ET, the Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Astros, while Bailey Ober will take the hill for the Twins.

The Astros are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+125). An 8-run total is set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 113 games this season and won 61 (54%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 36-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (40.8%) in those games.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Twins as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st

