Saturday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 73 of 113 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.4%).

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has driven home a run in 39 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 46 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.8%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings