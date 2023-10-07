Chas McCormick vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 73 of 113 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.4%).
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has driven home a run in 39 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 46 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.8%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
