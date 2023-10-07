The Alcorn State Braves (2-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Grambling Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a SWAC battle.

Alcorn State ranks 80th in total offense (320.8 yards per game) and 65th in total defense (357.2 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Grambling is generating 412.0 total yards per contest (28th-ranked). It ranks 46th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (335.4 total yards given up per game).

Grambling vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Grambling vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Grambling Alcorn State 412.0 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.8 (63rd) 335.4 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (84th) 187.2 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (64th) 224.8 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.6 (84th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has recored 1,115 passing yards, or 223.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.4% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with one interception.

Chance Williams has run for 449 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Floyd Chalk IV has collected 285 yards (on 62 carries) with five touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has hauled in 269 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Lyndon Rash has 21 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 240 yards (48.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson's 12 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 146 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has thrown for 852 yards (170.4 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 67.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Jarveon Howard has 273 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 81 yards (16.2 per game).

Niko Duffey has racked up 140 yards on 29 carries, scoring one time.

Malik Rodgers' 252 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has collected 12 catches and one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 213 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tavarious Griffin has been the target of 11 passes and racked up 13 grabs for 134 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

