Jeremy Pena vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena is back in action for the Houston Astros against Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 1.
He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .267 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 66.4% of his 149 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 149), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.249
|AVG
|.284
|.321
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
