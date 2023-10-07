The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) host a Sun Belt clash against the Texas State Bobcats (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana is averaging 453.4 yards per game on offense this season (31st in the FBS), and is giving up 337 yards per game (44th) on defense. Texas State ranks 16th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (431.8), but at least it has been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in total yards per game (471.6).

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Louisiana vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Louisiana Texas State 453.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (18th) 337 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.8 (113th) 226 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (17th) 227.4 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.2 (44th) 10 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (81st) 6 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (24th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana so far this season. He has 595 passing yards, completing 67.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 260 yards (52 ypg) on 28 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 40 times for 376 yards (75.2 per game), scoring four times.

Jacob Bernard's leads his squad with 188 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 16 targets).

Robert Williams has put together a 177-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Peter LeBlanc has a total of 175 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 1,294 yards (258.8 per game) while completing 72.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Ismail Mahdi is his team's leading rusher with 50 carries for 488 yards, or 97.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Malik Hornsby has piled up 13 carries and totaled 163 yards with four touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has totaled 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 370 (74 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put up a 287-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 32 targets.

Kole Wilson's 21 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

