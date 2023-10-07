Louisiana vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2), with college football's sixth-ranked running game, take on the Texas State Bobcats (4-1) and their 17th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 69.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Louisiana vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Louisiana vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-1.5)
|69.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-1.5)
|69.5
|-114
|-105
Week 6 Odds
Louisiana vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Louisiana has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Texas State is 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
