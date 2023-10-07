The No. 23 LSU Tigers (3-2) are 4.5-point favorites on the road at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium against the No. 21 Missouri Tigers (5-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Both squads have prolific passing attacks, with the LSU Tigers sixth in passing yards per game, and the Missouri Tigers 14th. The total has been set at 65.5 points for this game.

While LSU ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 429.4 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as the LSU Tigers rank fourth-best in the FBS (551.6 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, Missouri is compiling 32 points per game (52nd-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS defensively (20.8 points surrendered per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Missouri Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -4.5 -110 -110 65.5 -105 -115 -190 +160

Looking to place a bet on LSU vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

LSU Recent Performance

Although the LSU Tigers rank -18-worst in total defense over the last three contests (444.3 total yards allowed), they've been more successful offensively with 558.7 total yards per game (93rd-ranked).

While the LSU Tigers' defense ranks -72-worst in points allowed per game over the last three games (33.3), they rank 22nd-best on the offensive side of the ball (41.3 points per game) over that stretch.

While LSU's pass defense ranks -67-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three games (261.7), it ranks eighth-best on offense (367 passing yards per game) during that time frame.

Over the LSU Tigers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 61st in rushing offense (191.7 rushing yards per game) and -52-worst in rushing defense (182.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The LSU Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

LSU has gone over in all of its four games with a set total.

LSU has won two of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

LSU has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the LSU Tigers have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Bet on LSU to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 1,711 yards (342.2 ypg) on 117-of-160 passing with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 292 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Diggs has 354 rushing yards on 57 carries with three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' team-high 625 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 54 targets) with five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 537 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyren Lacy has racked up eight receptions for 150 yards, an average of 30 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Harold Perkins has two sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 20 tackles.

Major Burns, LSU's top tackler, has 30 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Darian Chestnut leads the team with one interception, while also putting up six tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.