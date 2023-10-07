McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Based on our computer projection model, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will defeat the McNeese Cowboys when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Texas A&M-Commerce (-0.4)
|55.9
|Texas A&M-Commerce 29, McNeese 28
McNeese Betting Info (2022)
- The Cowboys covered three times in nine chances against the spread last year.
- The Cowboys and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of nine times last season.
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
Cowboys vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|13
|37
|10
|48
|14
|33.3
|McNeese
|16.4
|36
|22
|41.5
|12.7
|32.3
