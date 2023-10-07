The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-4) hit the road for a Southland battle against the McNeese Cowboys (0-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).

Texas A&M-Commerce ranks eighth-worst in scoring offense (13.0 points per game) and 16th-worst in scoring defense (37.0 points per game allowed) this year. This season has been rough for McNeese on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 284.2 total yards per game (20th-worst) and surrendering 439.2 total yards per game (18th-worst).

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

McNeese Texas A&M-Commerce 284.2 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.8 (117th) 439.2 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.5 (100th) 121.8 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.5 (71st) 162.4 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (111th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (55th) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 732 yards (146.4 per game) while completing 48.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 104 yards with two touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has run for 266 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Coleby Hamm has piled up 158 yards (on 17 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall has hauled in 238 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Makhi Paris has 14 receptions (on four targets) for a total of 173 yards (34.6 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Johnson's eight receptions (on two targets) have netted him 66 yards (13.2 ypg).

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has racked up 320 yards (80.0 ypg) on 33-of-50 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Branch, has carried the ball 46 times for 249 yards (62.3 per game), scoring one time.

Ra'veion Hargrove has collected 89 yards on 26 carries.

Keith Miller III's leads his squad with 141 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 11 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has caught 17 passes for 126 yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jabari Khepera has been the target of 12 passes and compiled six grabs for 89 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest.

