Michael Brantley vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
Saturday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros square off against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will square off to start the ALDS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with more than one hit six times (40.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Brantley has had an RBI in four games this year (26.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%).
- In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 28-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
