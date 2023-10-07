Saturday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros square off against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will square off to start the ALDS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), with more than one hit six times (40.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Brantley has had an RBI in four games this year (26.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%).

In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings