The Nicholls State Colonels (1-3) hit the road for a Southland clash against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Nicholls State is totaling 17.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 96th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 85th, giving up 31.3 points per game. With 364.8 total yards per game on offense, Houston Christian ranks 54th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 80th, surrendering 382.4 total yards per contest.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Nicholls State Houston Christian 296.0 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.8 (34th) 414.0 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.4 (98th) 104.0 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (50th) 192.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.2 (57th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has thrown for 766 yards (191.5 ypg) to lead Nicholls State, completing 57% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has 271 rushing yards on 66 carries.

Jaylon Spears has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 113 yards (28.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Neno Lemay's team-leading 244 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Terry Matthews has reeled in seven passes while averaging 31.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tyren Montgomery has a total of 119 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 1,004 yards (200.8 ypg) while completing 54.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Darryle Evans has rushed 45 times for 305 yards.

Champ Dozier has collected 294 yards (on 57 carries) with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds paces his squad with 337 receiving yards on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has put up a 171-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on five targets.

Darrion Sherfield's 14 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

