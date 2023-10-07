Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 14th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Saints much higher (14th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (27th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Saints' Super Bowl odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-smallest change.
- The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans is winless against the spread this season.
- None of the Saints' four games has hit the over this season.
- The Saints have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-2).
- New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Saints are totaling 285.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 304.3 yards per game.
- The Saints are totaling 15.5 points per game offensively this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 19 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr has two TD passes and two picks in four games, completing 64.5% for 763 yards (190.8 per game).
- Chris Olave has 23 receptions for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- In the passing game, Rashid Shaheed has scored one time, catching 12 balls for 185 yards (46.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Michael Thomas has scored zero times, hauling in 22 balls for 219 yards (54.8 per game).
- Alontae Taylor has totaled 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in four games for the Saints.
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|W 16-15
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|W 20-17
|+50000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|L 18-17
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|L 26-9
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+30000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
