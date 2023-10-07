Southland opponents match up when the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-1) and the SE Louisiana Lions (0-5) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium.

Incarnate Word has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 15th-best in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored SE Louisiana ranks 96th in the FCS (17 points per game), and it is 101st defensively (34.2 points allowed per contest).

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Incarnate Word 336.6 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.3 (23rd) 463.2 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (11th) 99.2 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173 (34th) 237.4 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (3rd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (55th) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer leads SE Louisiana with 759 yards on 64-of-105 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Harlan Dixon, has carried the ball 51 times for 186 yards (37.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 179 receiving yards (35.8 per game) on 18 catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has piled up 29 carries and totaled 118 yards.

Darius Lewis paces his squad with 278 receiving yards on 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Da'Shun Hugley's seven targets have resulted in six grabs for 136 yards.

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has 1,066 yards passing for Incarnate Word, completing 65.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 99 rushing yards (24.8 ypg) on 18 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Timothy Carter, has carried the ball 26 times for 157 yards (39.3 per game), scoring two times.

Tre Siggers has carried the ball 31 times for 151 yards (37.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter's leads his squad with 376 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 253 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marquez Perez has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 11 grabs for 196 yards, an average of 49 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

