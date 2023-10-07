Ahead of Week 6 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Alabama

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +300
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
  • Last Game: W 40-17 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +900
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
  • Last Game: W 34-22 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
  • Last Game: W 55-49 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Missouri

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win SEC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
  • Last Game: W 38-21 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: LSU
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win SEC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
  • Last Game: W 33-14 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
  • Last Game: W 41-20 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. Georgia

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win SEC: -125
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
  • Last Game: W 27-20 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. LSU

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
  • Last Game: L 55-49 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Florida

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win SEC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
  • Last Game: L 33-14 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Auburn

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win SEC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st
  • Last Game: L 27-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

11. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd
  • Last Game: L 34-22 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th
  • Last Game: L 41-20 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

13. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
  • Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
  • Last Game: L 40-17 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Western Michigan
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

